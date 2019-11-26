Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading
Flattish tones observed in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.1%
- French CAC 40 futures +0.1%
- UK FTSE futures +0.1%
Markets continue to sit in a bit of a lull as we begin the session with risk trades also not hinting at much currently. US futures are virtually flat after a brief spike earlier - owing to somewhat repetitive headlines of US and China reaching a consensus on trade:
As such, USD/JPY is also keeping flat at 108.93 currently with buyers still having little conviction to go chasing a move above the 109.00 handle.