Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Flattish tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
ForexLive
Markets continue to sit in a bit of a lull as we begin the session with risk trades also not hinting at much currently. US futures are virtually flat after a brief spike earlier - owing to somewhat repetitive headlines of US and China reaching a consensus on trade:

E-minis 26-11
As such, USD/JPY is also keeping flat at 108.93 currently with buyers still having little conviction to go chasing a move above the 109.00 handle.

