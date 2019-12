Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Little change observed in early trades an the mood should carry over to the cash equity market open later in just under an hour. Markets are keeping more calm and tepid overall as we are stuck in a wait-and-see mode in anticipation of key risk events later in the week.