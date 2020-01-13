Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Flattish tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Little change in early trades as we get the session going. European stocks look to be a bit more tepid but US futures and bond yields are mildly more upbeat, keeping yen pairs buoyed on the day. USD/JPY still sits near the highs at 109.64 currently.





The risk mood will be a key factor to watch in the day ahead, given the lack of key economic releases. It doesn't look like European investors are too keen to drive forward without confirmation from Wall St amid some fear of profit-taking activity again.



