Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Calmer tones for now but US stimulus stumbling block may be an issue

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1% This mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which are keeping flatter as the session gets underway with S&P 500 futures trimming earlier losses to near unchanged.





In case you missed it, Trump has asked Congress to amend the virus relief bill and that could be a cause for some angst if there are more pessimistic headlines to follow later in the day during US trading especially.





For now, thinner market conditions and a lack of follow through to the overnight news will keep things more tepid in Europe but things could still pick up later on.



