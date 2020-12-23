Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Calmer tones for now but US stimulus stumbling block may be an issue

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures -0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
This mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which are keeping flatter as the session gets underway with S&P 500 futures trimming earlier losses to near unchanged.

E-minis 23-12
In case you missed it, Trump has asked Congress to amend the virus relief bill and that could be a cause for some angst if there are more pessimistic headlines to follow later in the day during US trading especially.

For now, thinner market conditions and a lack of follow through to the overnight news will keep things more tepid in Europe but things could still pick up later on.

