Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading
Flattish tones observed in early trades
- German DAX futures flat
- UK FTSE futures +0.3%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
This follows the more tepid tones seen yesterday amid the rout in the bond market, as things are looking calmer to start the new day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, also keeping close to flat levels for the most part as we get things underway.
The bond market rout has abated a little but sentiment is still on a knife's edge with 10-year Treasury yields off earlier lows to sit around 1.305% currently.