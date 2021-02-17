Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Flattish tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures +0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
This follows the more tepid tones seen yesterday amid the rout in the bond market, as things are looking calmer to start the new day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, also keeping close to flat levels for the most part as we get things underway.

The bond market rout has abated a little but sentiment is still on a knife's edge with 10-year Treasury yields off earlier lows to sit around 1.305% currently.

