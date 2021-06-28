Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading
Flattish tones to get things underway
- German DAX futures +0.1%
- UK FTSE futures +0.1%
- Spanish IBEX futures flat
US futures are up slightly by 0.1% but overall there is little change as we get things going in the European session. Treasury yields are also flat and that is not giving FX much to work with at the moment.
In Asia, the Nikkei closes down slightly by 0.1% while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both down 0.2% going into the closing stages.