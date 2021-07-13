Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Flattish tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
Little change in European futures, which more or less follows the tone set by US futures as well so far on the day. S&P 500 futures are little changed, now down 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat as we look to get things going on the session.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.5% while the Hang Seng is up 1.8% and the Shanghai Composite up 0.4%, with gains led by tech stocks in particular.

