Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading
Flattish tones in early trades
- German DAX futures -0.1%
- UK FTSE futures -0.1%
- Spanish IBEX futures flat
Little change in European futures, which more or less follows the tone set by US futures as well so far on the day. S&P 500 futures are little changed, now down 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat as we look to get things going on the session.
In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.5% while the Hang Seng is up 1.8% and the Shanghai Composite up 0.4%, with gains led by tech stocks in particular.