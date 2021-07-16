Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures flat
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%
After the retreat yesterday, equities are seeing some steadier tones today but the overall mood remains more tepid at best if anything else. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% but at least Treasury yields are slightly higher going into European trading.

All eyes will be on the US retail sales data release later today to hopefully provide further clues before the end of the week.

