Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading
Tepid tones in early trades
After the retreat yesterday, equities are seeing some steadier tones today but the overall mood remains more tepid at best if anything else. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% but at least Treasury yields are slightly higher going into European trading.
- German DAX futures flat
- UK FTSE futures flat
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%
All eyes will be on the US retail sales data release later today to hopefully provide further clues before the end of the week.