Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures flat
This follows the gains posted yesterday but missing out on the late drop in US stocks, so there is a sort of balancing out at play. That said, US futures are slightly higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% to get European trading underway.

That might help calm some nerves after a bit more of a subdued session in Asia with the Nikkei closing down 0.5%, the Hang Seng down 0.3% and Shanghai Composite down 0.3%.
