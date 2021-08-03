Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Tepid tones in Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

This follows the gains posted yesterday but missing out on the late drop in US stocks, so there is a sort of balancing out at play. That said, US futures are slightly higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% to get European trading underway.





That might help calm some nerves after a bit more of a subdued session in Asia with the Nikkei closing down 0.5%, the Hang Seng down 0.3% and Shanghai Composite down 0.3%.



