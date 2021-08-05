Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Flattish tones in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.1% Not a whole lot is going on as we approach European morning trade, with major currencies also largely unchanged for the most part. EUR/USD is trapped within a 7 pips range to start the day so that exemplifies trading sentiment at the moment.





US futures are a little higher, up 0.1% for the time being. In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.5% but Chinese markets are more cautious with the Hang Seng down 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite also down 0.3% going into the closing stages of the day.