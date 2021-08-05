Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Flattish tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures -0.1%
Not a whole lot is going on as we approach European morning trade, with major currencies also largely unchanged for the most part. EUR/USD is trapped within a 7 pips range to start the day so that exemplifies trading sentiment at the moment.

US futures are a little higher, up 0.1% for the time being. In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.5% but Chinese markets are more cautious with the Hang Seng down 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite also down 0.3% going into the closing stages of the day.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose