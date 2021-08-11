Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.1% The more lackadaisical mood is also mirrored in US futures, which are flattish and just a fair touch lower as we look to get European morning trade underway.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.7% while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both up 0.1% going into the closing stages, taking heart from a modest showing from Wall Street overnight where the S&P 500 an Dow closed at record highs.





However, the more tentative risk mood today isn't giving major currencies too much to work with, though Treasury yields are sitting higher and that is helping to keep USD/JPY up a little near 110.70. 10-year yields are up 1.5 bps to 1.357% currently.