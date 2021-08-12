Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Risk tones remain muted in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures flat This mirrors the mood in US futures, which are also trading flatter as we look to get things going in the session ahead. Nasdaq futures are down slightly though (again) by 0.1% while S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are little changed on the day.





In Asia, The Nikkei closes down by 0.2% offering a bit of a mixed sentiment as China equities are also lower amid fears of further virus curbs. The Hang Seng is down 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.2% going into the closing stages.