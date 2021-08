German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures flat while Dow futures are down 0.1% to start the session. In Asia, the Nikkei closes flat at 27,724.80 while the Hang Seng is down 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite up 0.5%.