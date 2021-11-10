Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones ahead of the open

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures -0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
This comes as US futures are showing some mixed undertones with Nasdaq futures paring its earlier drop to flat levels while Dow futures are keeping down by 0.2%. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% at the moment.

In the FX space, the dollar is keeping steadier with USD/JPY seen at 112.95 while EUR/USD is down slightly to 1.1575 (20 pips range though). The aussie and kiwi are the laggards but so far the declines are relatively minor, though the technicals are a bit shaky.

