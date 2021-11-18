Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.1%
Once again, it is looking to be a bit of an unenthusiastic start to European trading although US futures are keeping a touch higher so far on the day.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, but Dow futures are flat. There's not much suggestion from the overall risk mood as such.

Elsewhere, long-end yields are sitting lower once again with 10-year Treasury yields down 2 bps to 1.583%, well off the highs earlier in the week close to 1.65%.

