Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures -0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
This mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both down 0.2% while Dow futures are down 0.1% currently.

The overall risk mood remains more tepid and erring to the softer side, following the slight retreat in the past few sessions. Elsewhere, Treasury yields are also keeping lower after the drop yesterday with 10-year yields seen at 1.577% at the moment.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose