Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1% This mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both down 0.2% while Dow futures are down 0.1% currently.





The overall risk mood remains more tepid and erring to the softer side, following the slight retreat in the past few sessions. Elsewhere, Treasury yields are also keeping lower after the drop yesterday with 10-year yields seen at 1.577% at the moment.