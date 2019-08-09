Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This very much reflects the mood seen in US equity futures, which are down by 0.4% as we begin the session. The risk mood is tempered by negative headlines from the US-China rhetoric regarding Huawei earlier here





As such, be wary of a potential shift in currencies later on to be more risk averse as equities and bonds are displaying a more defensive mood to start European trading. USD/JPY holds lower at 105.92 currently but is in part weaker due to the dollar's sluggishness.



