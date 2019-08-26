Eurostoxx futures -1.4% in early European trading

The softer risk mood carries over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -1.3%

French CAC 40 futures -1.4%

No surprises here and as things continue down this path - alongside weaker bond yields - expect markets to maintain a more defensive approach in European trading today.





Also, just take note that Trump is still in France for the G7 meeting and he is already up and tweeting on the day. As such, be wary of any potential mention on trade issues with China during the session.



