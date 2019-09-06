Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Mild softness observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This comes on the back of more solid gains posted in trading yesterday so I wouldn't really look too much into the minor softness - if you can even call it that - to start the session.





I would argue the risk mood looks more flat overall and this is largely reflected in the mood in US futures and the bond market - more flat - so far today. Looking ahead, I would expect the risk mood to stay more calm before we get to the release of the US jobs report later.



