Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Flattish sentiment observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures flat

This largely reflects the mood seen in US futures are also hovering near flat levels (~0.1% weaker) to start the session. Any hints of optimism from trade talks clearly isn't seen here and the bond market is telling the same story as well.





That said, the Japanese yen and gold are weaker as we begin trading though I wouldn't look too much into the former given the current risk mood while the latter owes more to a further technical and positioning retracement after weeks of gains since June.





With central bank focus set to steal the spotlight over the next week, expect markets to remain choppy and lacking clear direction until we get more clues on what may come next.



