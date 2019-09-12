Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The more upbeat tone carries over to Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.5%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
ForexLive
Not much of a surprise there but tepid tones in the bond market may well keep the lid on any major risk-on move during the session ahead. Treasury yields are looking more flat and that is something to keep an eye out for ahead of the ECB meeting decision later today.

In the currencies space, the aussie and kiwi remain buoyed but the yen is slightly retracing earlier losses amid more cautious sentiment seen in bonds ahead of the ECB.

