Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Flattish tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

This is somewhat similar to the sentiment seen in US futures, which are up by 0.1% currently as we begin the session.





The overall risk mood remains more measured and tepid as risk trades are still in search of fresh direction as we kick start the new week.





Looking ahead, Brexit risk may be a factor with Commons speaker John Bercow likely to deliver a verdict on Johnson's "meaningful vote" attempt but otherwise, expect US-China trade headlines to remain the key factor in driving sentiment this week.



