Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

French CAC 40 futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

This keeps in tune with the more defensive risk mood to start the week, as conflicting messages surrounding US-China trade talks continue to see concerns linger.





In the currencies space, the yen is still bid as we begin the European morning with USD/JPY holding just under the 109.00 handle now.





Looking ahead, be wary of more trade headlines that could follow to impact the risk mood ahead of lighter trading conditions with US and Canada on holiday today.



