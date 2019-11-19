Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Mild gains observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This isn't really a sign of markets turning risk-on again but it is merely a bit of a catch up after some slight losses in overnight trading for European stocks.





They failed to partake in the late recovery in US equities so the gains here are in part to that, mainly just erasing the decline from yesterday. US futures are a tad higher (+0.1%) but the overall risk mood remains more flat/cautious for the time being.



