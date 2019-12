Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This largely mirrors the more apathetic tone observed in US futures, which are down by 0.1%, and bond yields, which are little changed to start the session.





The risk mood is staying more cautious in general so that is leaving market participants with little to work with at the moment. USD/JPY is keeping more flat still at 109.47.