Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The negative risk tones carry over to Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.7%
  • French CAC 40 futures -0.8%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.5%
ForexLive
The main focus in markets continue to be on US-Iran tensions and that is staying rather heightened at the moment. As such, it is keeping risk assets on the defensive with traders and investors chasing haven flows instead.

EUR/CHF is nearing its 2019 low @ 1.0811 as a result with the franc leading gains in the major currencies space to start the week so far.

