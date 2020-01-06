Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading

The negative risk tones carry over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -0.7%

French CAC 40 futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

The main focus in markets continue to be on US-Iran tensions and that is staying rather heightened at the moment. As such, it is keeping risk assets on the defensive with traders and investors chasing haven flows instead.





EUR/CHF is nearing its 2019 low @ 1.0811 as a result with the franc leading gains in the major currencies space to start the week so far.



