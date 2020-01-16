Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

A mildly more positive mood in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
This largely mirrors sentiment seen in US futures, which are ~0.2% higher as we get things going in the European morning session today.

The overall risk mood is keeping more steady in the aftermath of the US-China trade deal signing as markets continue to watch for any potential hiccups - also awaiting China to release their version of the Phase One trade deal text/details.
