Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

A mildly more positive mood in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This largely mirrors sentiment seen in US futures, which are ~0.2% higher as we get things going in the European morning session today.





The overall risk mood is keeping more steady in the aftermath of the US-China trade deal signing as markets continue to watch for any potential hiccups - also awaiting China to release their version of the Phase One trade deal text/details.



