Eurostoxx futures +2.0% in early European trading

The mood from Asian trading carries over to Europe for now

  • German DAX futures +2.1%
  • French CAC 40 futures +2.5%
  • UK FTSE futures +2.8%
European equities endured a torrid session yesterday with most major indices falling into a technical bear market i.e. more than 20% drop from recent highs.

For now, the mood is pointing towards "slight" gains as the market takes a bit of a breather after the hectic and panicky start to the new week yesterday.

