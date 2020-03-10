Eurostoxx futures +2.0% in early European trading

The mood from Asian trading carries over to Europe for now

German DAX futures +2.1%

French CAC 40 futures +2.5%

UK FTSE futures +2.8%

European equities endured a torrid session yesterday with most major indices falling into a technical bear market i.e. more than 20% drop from recent highs.





For now, the mood is pointing towards "slight" gains as the market takes a bit of a breather after the hectic and panicky start to the new week yesterday.



