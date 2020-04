Slightly better mood in early trades

German DAX futures +0.7%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

This largely reflects the mood in US futures, which raced higher by close to 0.8% moments ago before tailing off a little to around 0.5% gains now.





Despite the slightly better mood, I would say the market is still treading with caution with oil market jitters still persisting among other things that are impacting risk right now.