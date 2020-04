Slightly better risk tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

This mirrors the more positive start to the day for US futures, which are up by around 0.9% currently. As a result, the dollar is staying pressured across the board with the aussie and kiwi outperforming the rest of the major currencies bloc for now.