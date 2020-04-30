Eurostoxx futures +1.0% in early European trading

More positive tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +1.3%

French CAC 40 futures +1.1%

UK FTSE futures +1.1%

This mirrors the optimism seen in US futures, which are up by around 0.7% currently. Despite the slew of terrible data releases that is yet to come today, the good news is that the main focus of the market falls on the ECB.





The central bank is expected to reaffirm their resolve to do "whatever it takes" and the market is hoping for more potential stimulus measures to keep riding the wave today.



