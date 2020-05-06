Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Mildly softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.3%

French CAC 40 futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

European stocks ended trading yesterday with solid gains, just before US stocks saw a bit of a retracement towards the latter stages. The risk mood is actually keeping slightly more optimistic to start the session as US futures are at session highs, up by 0.5%:









That is also keeping the likes of the aussie and kiwi mildly more upbeat at the moment.



