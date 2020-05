The positive vibes carry over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +1.5%

French CAC 40 futures +1.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.8%

Just be reminded that UK markets are closed today so trading in the session ahead will be mired by thin liquidity conditions, as we count down to the US NFP report. Risk tones are keeping more positive for now so let's see if it can stay the course ahead of the weekend.