Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.4%

Despite the mixed tones in European trading yesterday, equities are headed for a softer opening as they missed out on the late decline in US stocks amid vaccine doubts





Also, the strong surge in Monday trade owed quite a bit to the Franco-German virus recovery fund proposal and that is also starting to see some potential complications, so there's that.





Elsewhere, US futures are trading about 0.5% higher at the moment and that is still helping a little with risk flows in the major currencies space to kick start the session.



