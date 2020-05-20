Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly softer tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.6%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.4%
See here for global coronavirus case data
Despite the mixed tones in European trading yesterday, equities are headed for a softer opening as they missed out on the late decline in US stocks amid vaccine doubts.

Also, the strong surge in Monday trade owed quite a bit to the Franco-German virus recovery fund proposal and that is also starting to see some potential complications, so there's that.

Elsewhere, US futures are trading about 0.5% higher at the moment and that is still helping a little with risk flows in the major currencies space to kick start the session.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose