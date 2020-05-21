Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.9%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.2%

The mood mirrors that of US futures, which are also keeping lower by ~0.6% as we kick start the session. For now, it is mostly seen as a bit of a pullback after the gains earlier in the week, with the S&P 500 having approached a test of its key daily moving averages too.





For European stocks, be mindful again that the rising complications surrounding the EU recovery fund proposal may offer headwinds in the sessions ahead.



