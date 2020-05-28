Eurostoxx futures +1.0% in early European trading

A more optimistic mood in early trades

German DAX futures +1.2%

UK FTSE futures +1.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.2%

This follows the more positive mood in Asian equities - except for HK and China - with investors also taking heart in the gains from Wall Street yesterday. Notably, the S&P 500 managed to close above its 200-day moving average and the 3,000 level.





US futures are also keeping a little higher to start the session with Dow futures up by 0.7% while S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% at the moment.





That is keeping the risk mood slightly more buoyed so let's see if that will eventually translate to currencies or will the divergent mood from yesterday continue to play out.



