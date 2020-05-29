Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -1.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.0%

This owes a bit to some catch up play as European equities were saved the blushes of the late fall in US stocks with the close coming before Trump's announcement on China.





That said, the overall risk mood remains more cautious/defensive still with US futures also keeping slightly lower while Treasury yields are also softer to start the session.





In the currencies space though, the dollar is on the back foot as the euro continues to push higher with EUR/USD now looking to try and keep a break above the 1.1100 level.







