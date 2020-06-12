Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading

A little softer in early trades after the rout yesterday

  • German DAX futures -0.6%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.6%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.7%
The plunge in European equities yesterday was a little over 4% and that is slightly less bad as compared to the near 6% and 7% declines in the S&P 500 and Dow respectively.

Despite the slightly softer touch here, US futures are keeping higher by around 1.5% and that is setting the tone as we get things going on the session.

The dollar has seen gains pared back with EUR/USD rising back above 1.1300 and commodity currencies now holding slight gains against the greenback.

