Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading

A little softer in early trades after the rout yesterday

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.7%

The plunge in European equities yesterday was a little over 4% and that is slightly less bad as compared to the near 6% and 7% declines in the S&P 500 and Dow respectively.





Despite the slightly softer touch here, US futures are keeping higher by around 1.5% and that is setting the tone as we get things going on the session.





The dollar has seen gains pared back with EUR/USD rising back above 1.1300 and commodity currencies now holding slight gains against the greenback.



