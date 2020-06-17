Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3%

This sort of mirrors a similar mood in US futures, which are down by about 0.2% to 0.4% as we look to get things going in the session ahead.





Investors are still pushing and pulling for the most part following some jitters since trading yesterday, with coronavirus fears returning back into the picture again.





In the major currencies space, things are more calm with AUD/USD sitting closer to flat levels now at 0.6889 and EUR/USD a little higher at 1.1278.



