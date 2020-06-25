Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Mixed and tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

Investors are adopting a more cautious tone as we look to get things going in the session ahead, with US futures also sitting around 0.2% to 0.3% lower currently (but off earlier lows seen during Asia Pacific trading).





The rise in US coronavirus cases and hospitalisations is adding to nervousness in the market, as the risk mood looks to be more choppy once again going into the weekend.





The spot to watch today remains US stocks as we will see how the virus headlines later in the day will impact sentiment amid some focus on key technical levels:











