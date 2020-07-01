Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly softer tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.4%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
This is reflective of the mood seen in US futures, which are lower by about 0.5% to 0.6% as we look to get things going in the session ahead.

E-minis
There are slight hints of risk aversion to start the day, as investors look to move on from month-end and quarter-end trading yesterday.

The concerning coronavirus developments in the US will start to creep back into the picture and the continued squabble between US and China on multiple fronts is also not really helping with sentiment all too much for now.

