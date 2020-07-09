Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading

More positive tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures +1.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.6%
  • Spain IBEX futures +0.9%
The continued exuberance from Chinese equities is adding to the optimism in European futures, but this also owes to the late rally seen in US indices yesterday - with Europe missing out on the final-hour surge by Wall Street.

Nonetheless, this still points to risk buyers having a slight edge now despite US futures keeping closer to flat levels to start the session.

In the currencies space, the dollar is mildly weaker with EUR/USD looking to keep above the recent swing highs at 1.1345-50 as it trades around 1.1360 currently.

Meanwhile, NZD/USD is also testing its June high @ 0.6585 and is looking for a potential break to fresh highs since January should the risk momentum keep up.

