Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading

More positive tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +1.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Spain IBEX futures +0.9%

The continued exuberance from Chinese equities is adding to the optimism in European futures, but this also owes to the late rally seen in US indices yesterday - with Europe missing out on the final-hour surge by Wall Street.





Nonetheless, this still points to risk buyers having a slight edge now despite US futures keeping closer to flat levels to start the session.





In the currencies space, the dollar is mildly weaker with EUR/USD looking to keep above the recent swing highs at 1.1345-50 as it trades around 1.1360 currently.





Meanwhile, NZD/USD is also testing its June high @ 0.6585 and is looking for a potential break to fresh highs since January should the risk momentum keep up.



