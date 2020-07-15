Eurostoxx futures +1.4% in early European trading

Positive vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +1.4%

UK FTSE futures +1.0%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.2%

Despite closing near the best levels for the day yesterday, European indices traded in the red throughout and the more positive vibes from the late surge in Wall Street and Asian equities - barring HK and China - are helping with the mood to start the session.





US futures are also keeping higher so far today, up by around 0.8%, so we'll have to see if the good mood can last throughout and if we will have a more consistent risk theme following the constant back and forth action seen since last week.





If anyone is keeping score, it's been four up days and three down days (no consecutive moves) for the S&P 500 since the start of trading last week. As of the close yesterday, the index is a little over 0.5% higher than the closing level seen on 6 July.



