Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Mildly more positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%

This follows the softer performance by European equities yesterday, though the mood today is slightly bolstered by the positive end seen in US indices overnight.





Asian equities are more mixed with the Hang Seng up 0.7% but the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.3% amid ongoing US-China tensions - good excuse for profit-taking.





Overall, the risk mood is keeping calmer with US futures seen just ~0.1% higher - mostly keeping around flat levels though - to start the session.





It isn't hinting at much but the fact that equities are able to keep more resilient despite the worsening virus situation in the US and US-China tensions - not to mention surviving through earnings season so far - does say a lot.



