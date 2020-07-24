Eurostoxx futures -1.3% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -1.4%

UK FTSE futures -1.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.2%

This mirrors the softer tones all around in the market today, with European indices also largely avoiding the drop in US stocks late yesterday. US futures are also keeping lower today, down by ~0.5% as we get things underway.





Meanwhile, Chinese equities are continuing to bleed with the Shanghai Composite now down by 4% while the CSI 300 index is down by nearly 5% into the final hour.



