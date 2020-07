Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.5%

This follows the late fall in US equities yesterday, with the risk mood also keeping more cautious to start the new day. All eyes today will turn towards the Fed, though it is likely to be a non-event but market participants will be watching in case Powell & co. has anything new to offer in terms of trading direction this week.