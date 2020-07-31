Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Cautious tones ahead of month-end trading

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

The risk mood remains more cautious and defensive for the time being, with Asian equities failing to find much cheer from the better earnings results by Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook after the close yesterday.





That said, the dollar is keeping on the back foot though as it continues its poor run of form with EUR/USD up 0.3% at 1.1885 while USD/JPY is down 0.4% to 104.30.





Month-end trading will be the key theme to watch ahead of the weekend but also keep an eye on the continued breakdown in Treasury yields



