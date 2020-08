Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3%

European futures are failing to reflect the positive vibes from Chinese equities, which are largely buoyed by the PBOC's liquidity injection earlier in the day.





The risk mood remains more tepid and mixed as we get the session going and that is leaving for little change across major currencies for now at least.