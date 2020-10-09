Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Little change observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%

After yesterday's gains, the mood in Europe is more muted to start the new day. US futures may still be riding some of the stimulus high but sentiment in Europe is still looking more mixed with the virus situation in the region an issue to consider.





Elsewhere, the bond market isn't quite sharing the same enthusiasm as US futures either. 10-year Treasury yields are down by a little over 2 bps to 0.763% currently.



