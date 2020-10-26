Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Softer tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures -1.5%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.6%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.9%
Risk is tilted to being 'off' as we get the session started, with US futures also seen lower by ~0.7%. Virus jitters are resurfacing with the situation across Europe and the US looking more and more pessimistic over the past few weeks.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The softer mood is helping to keep the dollar firmer, with EUR/USD testing its 100-hour moving average close to session lows around 1.1829 currently.

Treasuries are also firmer, with 10-year yields seen down 3 bps to 0.813%. The 200-day moving average is a key level that is holding up for now:

USGG10YR

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose