Eurostoxx futures -1.0% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -1.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.9% Risk is tilted to being 'off' as we get the session started, with US futures also seen lower by ~0.7%. Virus jitters are resurfacing with the situation across Europe and the US looking more and more pessimistic over the past few weeks.

The softer mood is helping to keep the dollar firmer, with EUR/USD testing its 100-hour moving average close to session lows around 1.1829 currently.





Treasuries are also firmer, with 10-year yields seen down 3 bps to 0.813%. The 200-day moving average is a key level that is holding up for now:







